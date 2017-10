Check out the list below for all CSCUSA member resort season dates. Also, don’t forget to sign up for the eSnow report – a vital tool for any skier or snowboarder – to receive our most up-to-date snow report sent to your inbox each morning.

2017/18 Opening and Closing Dates

Resort Open Close Arapahoe Basin October 13 Early June Aspen Mountain November 23 April 15 Aspen Highlands December 9 April 8 Buttermilk December 9 April 8 Cooper December 9 April 8 Copper Mountain November 10 April 15 Crested Butte November 23 April 8 Echo Mountain November 21 April 15 Eldora November 17 April 8 Granby Ranch December 15 April 1 Hesperus December 15 April 1 Howelsen Hill November 25 March 11 Loveland October 20 May 6 Monarch November 22 April 8 Powderhorn December 15 March 25 Purgatory November 18 April 15 Silverton December 28 April 8 Snowmass November 23 April 15 Steamboat November 22 April 15 Sunlight December 8 April 1 Telluride November 23 April 8 Winter Park November 15 April 29 Wolf Creek November 3 April 1

*All dates are subject to change